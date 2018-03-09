Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Policing major events places a strain on finances and police forces

The cost of security at concerts and sporting matches in Cardiff and Swansea has gone up 50% in the last year, according to the local police chief.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium hosted Coldplay, Justin Bieber and football's Champions League final after terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

Matt Jukes, South Wales Police's chief constable, said the force needs extra cash to cover increased policing costs.

The Home Office has been asked to comment.

South Wales Police look after about 200 major events a year, including Welsh rugby internationals and gigs like last year's Take That concert at Swansea's Liberty Stadium.

But the force says there is an extra "multi-million" cost because of the increased UK terror threat level.

Mr Jukes said the attacks in Manchester and London last year - plus the shooting n the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2015 - had been "real game changers" for the force, adding the additional cost, including armed officers, is becoming a "real challenge"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Principality Stadium hosted the Champions League final, Coldplay and Justin Bieber in 2017

"We're now talking about multi-million pound costs for us every year in terms of tackling those issues," he said.

"It's a real challenge, it's a privilege but we're policing 200 major events ever year."

South Wales Police received extra funds for policing the 2017 Champions League final as 2,000 extra officers were deployed across Cardiff as Real Madrid played Juventus.

But the force get no extra funding for putting on increased security at gigs like Ed Sheeran and the Rolling Stones, who will play at the Principality Stadium this summer.

The UK's current threat level is severe and Cardiff council's leader said the Home Office needed to recognise security costs had risen.

Image caption Welsh rugby fans missed the start of November's game with Australia because of increased security checks

"I think there needs to be a recognition of the additional cost," said councillor Huw Thomas.

"The additional burden that falls on the police and indeed on the council as well to police and to safeguard and to deliver major events in Cardiff.

"The message needs to go to the Home Office first and foremost, recognising that there are less police officers serving today than there were 40 years ago despite the increased threat of terrorism."