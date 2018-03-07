Image copyright Vivian Williams Image caption People had to queue for bottled water from Welsh Water in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, on Monday

Water supplies have been restored to most homes caused by burst pipes after Storm Emma, Welsh Water has said.

Staff have fixed leaks overnight to the majority of customers after 1,000 properties in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Anglesey were affected.

Some customers lost water on Friday, prompting frustration and anger over delays about receiving supplies of bottled water.

Welsh Water apologised and said it was dealing with 200 leaks per day.

The company said less than 100 properties now remained without water.