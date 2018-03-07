Image copyright Aled Llywelyn Image caption There was a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday night

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Carmarthenshire.

Officers were called to a property in the St Clears area at about 17:40 GMT on Tuesday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said the force was investigating the murder of a woman and the teenager was in custody.

An incident room has been set up at Carmarthen Police Station. The force said it was not looking for anyone else.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.