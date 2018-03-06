BBC fails to reach Pro14 rugby TV deal

Image copyright Gallo Images/Getty Images

Live coverage of regional rugby will not be shown on BBC Two Wales next season after the BBC failed to reach a deal to continue broadcasting the Pro14 tournament.

Competition organisers are understood to have awarded the UK rights to a pay-TV service, but BBC Wales had hoped to continue broadcasting games in Wales.

It means viewers will no longer be able to watch regional games on free-to-air television in English. Negotiations over Welsh language rights are ongoing.

In a statement, BBC Wales said it was disappointed.

"We're proud of our record of covering live Pro14 rugby across television, radio and online and we offered a significantly increased financial bid in order to safeguard these rights on a free-to-air basis for hundreds of thousands of viewers in Wales, and across the UK," it said.

"We know there will be a real disappointment at this outcome among hundreds of thousands of rugby fans who have enjoyed live free-to-air coverage on the BBC over many years."

The broadcaster said it hoped to be able to continue to offer TV highlights on a Sunday evening and would be seeking discussions with tournament organisers.

Meanwhile S4C added: "We cannot comment on ongoing commercial negotiations."

It is understood that subscription channel Premier Sports TV were part of the bidding process but the Pro14 would not confirm which service had secured the UK rights.

Pro14 Rugby said on its website it had overseen a "highly-competitive tender process" with multiple pay and free-to-air operators across the UK and Republic of Ireland bidding for the broadcast rights.

"Pro14 Rugby is currently concluding negotiations for these rights ahead of the 2018/19 season and will confirm the final position to partners and supporters once the formal agreements are in place," said the statement.

Rugby journalist Peter Jackson told BBC Wales the decision to take Pro14 rugby off free-to-air is a "retrograde step".

"Any sport needs to be very careful about moving onto pay TV," he said.

"If you take sport away from free-to-air you lose audiences, and you lose the opportunities for young people to access those sports.

"Pro14 matches get audiences of 100,000 people and more in Wales. Satellite channels just don't get that for ordinary club matches.

"The experience of cricket shows just how much you lose, and additional money doesn't make up for it.

"It should concern Pro14 as to whether its product can reach people through pay TV. "