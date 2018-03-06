Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why do water main pipes burst?

About 1,500 homes in Wales are still without water because of problems caused by burst pipes after Storm Emma.

Welsh Water said it was still trying to fix problems in Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire and on Anglesey.

Some customers are also still without supplies in Merthyr Tydfil, Brecon, Rhondda, Gwaelod y Garth and Carmarthen.

Many of those affected have complained about delays in receiving bottled water. Welsh Water has apologised.

Anglesey councillor Carwyn Jones said residents in Llangoed had been without water since Friday without alternative supplies.

He said: "Llangoed has not had a drop of water supplied by Dwr Cymru [Welsh Water] for four days, it's no joke. It's not acceptable, these are customers and they are being let down badly."

He added: "I've had one constituent waiting for a kidney transplant - no water - diabetics, disabled, the elderly, vulnerable, poorly children. It's an absolute disgrace."

Dean Skates, from Trefin in Pembrokeshire, who has been without water since 08:00 GMT on Sunday, said residents there were struggling to get alternative water supplies.

He said: "Up until last night, it was a 20-mile round trip to try and buy water. We had water delivered last night but Welsh Water have been no help whatsoever.

"You ring them up, they're going to ring you back - they never ring you back."

"We are so rural, the garage has sold out of water, the main supermarket in Haverfordwest - they were all out of water - and at four o'clock the supermarkets shut, you can't get water," he added.

Mr Skates said the village did receive a bottled water delivery on Monday night from Welsh Water but the firm still could not tell them when supplies would be restored.

Welsh Water said it was prioritising vulnerable people who were without water and had opened bottled water stations to help those who were cut off.

It added it hoped to have everyone reconnected by Tuesday afternoon.

Chief executive Chris Jones said it had been responding to "unprecedented demand" across Wales, adding that the firm could not have planned better for the problems.

He said: "Ideally we would be in a position in which nobody was getting this sort of impact but, given the size of the challenge, we just haven't been able to get supplies and [water] bowsers and bottled water to everywhere.

"In this case, we just haven't got enough resources to deal with all the problems, everywhere."