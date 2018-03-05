Image caption Parents helped clear snow to allow Creigiau primary school, near Cardiff, to allow it to reopen on Monday

The majority of schools in Wales are set to reopen on Monday as public services return to normal for the first time since Storm Emma hit.

More than 100 schools, mainly in Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Caerphilly, will stay shut because of snow or icy conditions on school grounds.

A handful in other areas will be closed due to storm damage and burst pipes.

Most rail and bus services will also resume as temperatures rise and rain aids the thaw.

Image copyright Neath Port Talbot council Image caption Some schools, including Dŵr y Felin Comprehensive School in Neath have suffered water damage

Arriva Trains Wales said it planned to run a full service on the majority of its network on Monday, although no trains will run on the Heart of Wales or Blaenau Ffestiniog lines.

"We would like to thank our customers for their continued patience over the past four days of disruption and our railway teams, who have been working tirelessly in very challenging weather conditions," a spokesman said.

Is your school open? Check here:

Image caption A tractor helps clear deep snow from a road in Vale of Glamorgan

Cardiff Airport said some flights may still be disrupted due to the knock on effect of delays and cancellations in the past few days.

Passengers are urged to check its live flight information for updates and be aware that snow is still affecting access to some areas of the airport.

On the roads, Denbighshire's Horseshoe Pass remains closed, but the council said it could be reopened on Monday.

A council spokesman said: "Some minor rural routes remain blocked, and extreme caution will need to be taken when driving on any rural roads over the next few days.

"The issue from now on will be snow cleared onto the side of the roads collapsing back onto the roads as it thaws, and ice."

In Vale of Glamorgan, Llantwit Major Road is blocked due to snow between Llandow and Llantwit Major, while the B4391 in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, remains impassable between the A4212 (Arenig) and A470 (Ffestiniog).

Image caption Contractors help fix a burst water main in Menai Bridge on Anglesey

Welsh Water has asked customers not to leave taps running unnecessarily after a surge in demand for water in the past few days.

It said it was working to fix burst mains and keep water flowing to customers but warned further disruption was possible as the thaw continues.

Dee Valley Water also called on customers to report leaks caused by frozen pipes thawing so it could locate them quickly and repair them.