Image caption Kirsty Jones was raped and strangled in Thailand in 2000

The belongings of a Welsh backpacker murdered in Thailand 18 years ago should be returned, an MP has said.

Kirsty Jones, 23, was raped and strangled in a hostel in Chiang Mai in August 2000. Her killers have never been caught.

Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies said her possessions could still hold clues to their identity.

He said time was running out to get justice for the family as Thai cases are closed after 20 years.

He told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme: "Kirsty's belongings are still in Thailand. They haven't even be sent home to her parents.

"We want them to come back here. We want to have further investigations carried out."

The Liverpool University graduate, from Tredomen near Talgarth, was just three months into a two-year round-the-world trip when she was attacked and killed.

Image caption The backpacker had been staying in a Chaing Mai hostel when she was murdered

Dyfed-Powys Police has continued to liaise with Thai authorities in a bid to catch the killers and have analysed DNA samples connected to the case, believed to match someone of south-east Asian origin.

Mr Davies said he had written an international letter of request to have Ms Jones' belongings returned for further testing.

The Welsh force has been asked to comment.

"We have two years to do it. Time is running out for the Jones family," said Mr Davies.

"What they need now is justice. We sadly are not able to bring Kirsty back, but if there's one thing we can deliver its justice and closure for the Jones family."

The politician the matter with Prime Minister Theresa May last year in the House of Commons.

She said it was not for the British government to interfere with police investigations in another country.