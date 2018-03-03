Image caption NHS staff have been praised for "pulling out the stops" during Storm Emma

Claims a hospital charged nurses to stay in student accommodation during Storm Emma are under investigation.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has pledged to address the allegation - and described the move as an "own goal" if true.

The claim was made against an un-named health board on social media.

Head of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, Tina Donnelly, said the allegation was "abhorrent".

It has led to a storm of criticism on Twitter, following a post by business leader Leighton Jenkins.

He wrote: "Some Welsh hospitals are charging those nurses who volunteer to not go home the cost of sleeping in on-site student accommodation (£20-30 a night).

"This is despite the fact they are saving the NHS the cost of sending a 4x4 to collect and return them to their homes."

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething responded directly to the claims.

"NHS staff who have stayed overnight to try and make sure that their employer - the national health service - can continue to function the next day, I just don't think that should result in a charge to any of our staff who are doing that," he told BBC Radio Wales on Saturday.

"There is extraordinary public sympathy and support for our national health service as people have seen the extraordinary efforts being made to maintain a service for our most vulnerable citizens."

Image caption Claims are being investigated, says Health Secretary Vaughan Gething

He told the Good Morning Wales programme his staff were establishing if the alleged incidents had happened.

"I'm expecting that situation to be resolved, and for every part of the service to understand very clearly my expectation and to act in accordance with it." he said.

Two Welsh health boards - Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Cwm Taf University Health Board - have both come out to state they have not charged staff.

"Just to be clear we are NOT charging any of our staff for accommodation," stated the Cwm Taf board on Twitter.

"We are grateful to all our staff who are going the extra mile to provide first class care."

Skip Twitter post by @CV_UHB We do not charge staff for overnight hospital accommodation in these circumstances & provide accommodation & food free of charge. There may be exceptions if staff have booked accommodation outside of our process but they are always refunded in full @BBCWalesNews @wgcs_health — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) March 3, 2018 Report

Vanessa Young, the director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, which represents all the Welsh health boards, said the claims needed to be examined.

"We would want to ensure that if staff are coming in to help with the situation that we are facing at the moment, that they wouldn't be incurring additional cost," she said.

"It may be to do with the fact that they need to pay in advance and then claim it back from their health board.

"But as I say, we need to look at the detail and deal with that."

She praised the work of Welsh staff over the last few days, adding: "They really have pulled out all the stops."

Responding to the claim on social media, the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, Tina Donnelly, said she wanted to hear from anyone affected by the allegations.

"I would be keen to speak with them to address this issue - this is abhorrent," she wrote.