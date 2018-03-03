Image caption Snow drifts have caused problems in mid Wales with areas around Machynlleth treacherous

Drivers have been warned of difficult conditions, with a yellow weather warning of ice and sleet issued for Wales.

The Met Office "be aware" alert runs until 11:00 GMT Saturday.

It follows heavy snow which left thousands of homes without power, public transport at a standstill and 1,100 schools shut on Friday.

The sporting calendar on Saturday has been hit with major rugby and football matches cancelled.

In the Pro 14, the Blues against Benetton Treviso, Ospreys versus Zebre and Scarlets against Leinster have all been cancelled this weekend.

Football games involving Cardiff City, Newport County and Wrexham, plus the Cardiff Devils' ice hockey match, have also been postponed.

However, Swansea City's trip to West Ham in the Premiership is still scheduled to go ahead.

All flights from Cardiff Airport were cancelled on Friday, with the 09:50 GMT planned departure to Amsterdam the first victim on Saturday.

Stagecoach operated no bus services on Friday and urged people to check their website for further alterations.

A Cardiff council spokesman said all main routes in the city should be cleared of snow on Saturday and smaller, residential areas by Sunday.

Matt Wakelam, who is heading up Cardiff council's gritting operation, said the road temperature was expected to raise above freezing on Saturday.

"The snow will then melt, then activate the salt - it will have a snowball effect," he said.

In north Wales, a clean-up operation is expected to continue after strong winds damaged or sank 80 boats at Holyhead, Anglesey.