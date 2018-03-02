Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Gritting lorries were out in force on a usually busy M4 north of Cardiff

Public transport has been brought to a standstill across much of Wales with a second day of disruption due to snow.

Most train services in south Wales are suspended, and Cardiff Airport is currently closed.

A small number of vehicles, including lorries, have been abandoned along the M4 between junctions 26 and 32, the Welsh Government said.

Roads have been quieter than usual as many motorists heeded advice not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

ROADS

Image caption The usually-congested A48 in Cardiff on Friday morning

Numerous roads are closed due to snow and stranded vehicles.

Snow is affecting the M4 in south Wales in both directions between the Second Severn Crossing (junction 22) and Pyle (junction 37).

The A465 Heads of the Valleys road is closed in both directions between Dowlais Top and Ebbw Vale, while the A4061 Rhigos and Bwlch mountain roads were also closed.

Ceredigion council said several roads had been closed due to fallen trees.

In Powys, roads closed include the A40 between Brecon and Crickhowell, A483 Newtown to Crossgates, the A470 Caersws to Pontdolgoch and the A458 Welshpool to Mallwyd.

In Denbighshire, the A542 Horseshoe Pass is closed in both directions between Llangollen and Llandegla.

RAIL

Image copyright Arriva Trains Wales Image caption Only limited rail services are running, say Arriva Trains Wales and Great Western Railway

Arriva Trains Wales have cancelled all services in the south of the country until further notice.

⚠️ Passenger advice ⚠️



Despite considerable effort by railway teams, services in the South are cancelled until further notice.



Information about services tomorrow (3 March) will be shared later today.



— Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) March 2, 2018

Great Western Railway said it would be running a minimal service, adding: "It is a very real concern that, even if conditions mean we can move people in the morning, we may not be able to get them home later in the day, and on that basis we have to strongly advise customers not to travel on some of our routes."

BUSES

Cardiff Bus and Newport Bus have called off all services for Friday, while Stagecoach services in south Wales are currently suspended and unlikely to resume on Friday.

First Cymru Buses said it had stopped services from its Bridgend and Maesteg depots, and would be finishing early on Friday evening elsewhere, with buses returning to depots by 18:00 GMT in Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire, and by 19:30 GMT for Swansea, Carmarthenshire and TrawsCymru services.

Taf Valley Coaches called off all its services in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire on Friday.

FLIGHTS

Image copyright Rob Elias Image caption Most flights from Cardiff Airport have been cancelled

As off 12:00 GMT on Friday, Cardiff Airport was closed due to the weather conditions.

Flybe and KLM said all flights to and from Cardiff on Friday had been cancelled, with some flights on Saturday also expected to be cancelled.

Cardiff Airport advised customers due to fly on cancelled services not to travel to the airport but to contact their airline for further information.