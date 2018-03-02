Your pictures: Wales in the snow

  • 2 March 2018

A selection of your pictures of snow in Wales

  • Snow has caused havoc over many parts of south Wales with the worst was forecast for Thursday into Friday morning. This was the scene at Barry Island Mart Gibson

    Snow has caused havoc over many parts of south Wales with the worst forecast for Thursday into Friday morning. This was the scene at Barry Island

  • A frosty train at Cardiff Central Station Arriva Trains Wales

    Public transport in south Wales is at a standstill

  • And things were not much better on the roads with snow covering the M4 Wales News Service

    And things were not much better on the roads with snow covering the M4

  • An icy River Taff in Cardiff on Friday morning Mark Hutchings‏

    An icy River Taff in Cardiff on Friday morning

  • Many parts of south west Wales escaped the worst of the snow but this was the scene in Tenby BBC

    Many parts of south west Wales escaped the worst of the snow but this was the scene in Tenby, Pembrokeshire

  • And further east, here is the scene in Usk, Monmouthshire Usk in Bloom

    And further east, here is how it is looking in Usk, Monmouthshire

  • That's a lot of snow! The drift in Wick, Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Ellis Evans Ellis Evans

    That's a lot of snow! A large drift in Wick, Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Ellis Evans

  • Back in Barry, with no cars on the move, some of the roads were being used for snowboarding BBC

    Back in Barry, with no cars on the move, some of the roads were being used for snowboarding

  • The River Taff in Cardiff was frozen following the big freeze Tori James

    The River Taff in Cardiff was frozen following the big freeze

  • Snow drifts have also caused problems in mid Wales with areas around Machynlleth treacherous BBC

    Snow drifts have also caused problems in mid Wales with areas around Machynlleth treacherous

  • The centre of Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was barely passable on Friday morning BBC

    The centre of Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was barely passable on Friday morning

More on this story