Your pictures: Wales in the snow
A selection of your pictures of snow in Wales
-
Mart Gibson
Snow has caused havoc over many parts of south Wales with the worst forecast for Thursday into Friday morning. This was the scene at Barry Island
-
Arriva Trains Wales
Public transport in south Wales is at a standstill
-
Wales News Service
And things were not much better on the roads with snow covering the M4
-
Mark Hutchings
An icy River Taff in Cardiff on Friday morning
-
BBC
Many parts of south west Wales escaped the worst of the snow but this was the scene in Tenby, Pembrokeshire
-
Usk in Bloom
And further east, here is how it is looking in Usk, Monmouthshire
-
Ellis Evans
That's a lot of snow! A large drift in Wick, Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Ellis Evans
-
BBC
Back in Barry, with no cars on the move, some of the roads were being used for snowboarding
-
Tori James
The River Taff in Cardiff was frozen following the big freeze
-
BBC
Snow drifts have also caused problems in mid Wales with areas around Machynlleth treacherous
-
BBC
The centre of Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was barely passable on Friday morning