Image caption The Daily Post is still the top selling local newspaper in Wales

Some Welsh newspapers saw circulations drop by as much as 28%, according to the latest available figures.

Data compiled by industry body ABC confirmed the Daily Post remains Wales's most popular newspaper.

However, its readership slipped 11% to sell an average of 19,842 copies per edition in 2017.

The biggest decline in sales affected the Caernarfon and Denbigh Herald. It saw its average circulation plummet 28% to 3,517 copies.

Among Wales's most popular print titles, the South Wales Evening Post shifted 18,029 copies (-14%), the Western Mail's average circulation last year was 13,419 (-12%), while the South Wales Echo had an average circulation of 13,394 (-10%).

The Gwent Gazette has the smallest circulation of the Welsh newspapers audited by ABC, with an average circulation of 1,366 (-17%).

The figures do not reflect the growth of the digital operations of many publishers, who have invested in online sites and scaled back their newspapers in the face of a long-term decline in readership.

The figures for website visitors are no longer published for Trinity Mirror titles.