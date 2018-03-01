In pictures: Snow falls across Wales
Snowy scenes across Wales as a red "extreme weather" warning is issued by forecasters.
-
Welsh Mountain Zoo
Cool for cats: These snow leopards are enjoying themselves at Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay.
-
Wales News Service
Seven-year-old Lily comes off her sledge while enjoying the snow at Roath Park, Cardiff.
-
Wales News Service
Brothers Finlay, aged 9, and Fraser, 11, are making the most of the snow in Cardiff.
-
BBC
Like your wooly jumper! Sheep huddle to keep warm in Ganllwyd, Gwynedd.
-
BBC
A frozen-over Victoria Dock in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.
-
BBC
Barry's penguin bins are feeling right at home.
-
Wales News Service
Horses in the snow on the Brecon Beacons.