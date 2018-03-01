In pictures: Snow falls across Wales

  • 1 March 2018

Snowy scenes across Wales as a red "extreme weather" warning is issued by forecasters.

  • Snow leopards Welsh Mountain Zoo

    Cool for cats: These snow leopards are enjoying themselves at Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay.

  • Girl on sledge in Cardiff park Wales News Service

    Seven-year-old Lily comes off her sledge while enjoying the snow at Roath Park, Cardiff.

  • Brothers Finlay, aged 9, and Fraser, 11, in Cardiff Wales News Service

    Brothers Finlay, aged 9, and Fraser, 11, are making the most of the snow in Cardiff.

  • Sheep huddle to keep warm in Ganllwyd, Gwynedd BBC

    Like your wooly jumper! Sheep huddle to keep warm in Ganllwyd, Gwynedd.

  • A frozen-over Victoria Dock in Caernarfon, Gwynedd BBC

    A frozen-over Victoria Dock in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

  • Penguin bins in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan BBC

    Barry's penguin bins are feeling right at home.

  • Horses in the snow on the Brecon Beacons Wales News Service

    Horses in the snow on the Brecon Beacons.

