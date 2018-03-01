Image caption Valero took over the refinery in Milford Haven in 2011

Plans for a £127m power plant to provide electricity for a Pembrokeshire oil refinery have been given the go ahead.

The Milford Haven refinery, owned by Texan company Valero, employs more than 1,200 workers and contractors.

It is the first project of its kind in Wales to planning receive permission as a development of national significance.

General manager Ed Tomp said the project was "important to maintaining the refinery's long-term viability".

Proposals for the 45 megawatt combined heat and power plant were first submitted at the end of 2016.

First Minister Carwyn Jones called it "a huge boost to the Welsh economy".

Valero, which took over the former Chevron refinery in 2011, has also signed a deal to buy the SemLogistics fuel storage depot opposite the refinery.

The depot has room for 8.5m barrels of oil.

The company - which also operates at service stations under the Texaco brand - said it was a "natural fit" and demonstrated its commitment to Wales and the UK.

