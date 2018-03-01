Image caption A red "extreme" snow risk is in force from 15:00 GMT on Thursday

The public is being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary, as parts of south Wales are given a red "extreme" snow warning.

Roads, buses, trains, ferries and flights are all affected as blizzard conditions are anticipated as Storm Emma hits.

Forecasters said 8in (20cm) of snow is likely across much of mid and south Wales on Thursday.

The red warning across south-east Wales is in force from 15:00 GMT.

The weather has already led to widespread disruption on public transport, with more expected.

"The message from Welsh Government is to plan ahead, take care and not to travel unless absolutely necessary," said Welsh Transport Secretary Ken Skates.

"If you have to get out - whether travelling by road, rail, foot, bike or flight - familiarise yourself with the latest official advice before travelling and make sure a friend, family member or neighbour knows where you are."

Image caption The A40 at Carmarthen remains clear for now - but snow is expected later on Thursday

Bus and train services across parts of the south Wales valley networks have already been hit, while all ferry crossings between Wales and Ireland have been cancelled.

Council gritters across Wales have been working around the clock, but many authorities have warned that only main routes will be treated.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chief medical officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton said keeping warm and wearing sensible shoes is common sense

Wales' Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said people needed to keep warm, check on neighbours and if they go out - take care on the roads or to wear sensible shoes.

"We're not used to very cold weather in this country. People need to understand these messages, it's really a matter of common sense but sometimes people do ignore those messages," he said.

An amber snow warning covering all of mid and south Wales is also in force, with a yellow "be aware" risk for counties across north Wales.

TRAVEL DISRUPTION:

Image caption Flights at Cardiff Airport have been hit by the storm

ROADS

Closed: A470 Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, between B4391 Ffestiniog and A487 Gellilydan

Closed: A44 Llangurig, Powys

Closed: A542 Horseshoe Pass, Denbighshire - between A5104 Llandegla and B5103 Llangollen

Restrictions: M48 Severn Bridge, due to strong winds

RAIL

Arriva Trains Wales: Cardiff Valleys services operating a temporary timetable

Arriva Trains Wales: Replacement bus service between Llanelli and Craven Arms

Arriva Trains Wales: Replacement bus service between Swansea and Fishguard/Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock

Arriva Trains Wales: Reduced service between Wrexham General and Bidston

Arriva Trains Wales: Replacement service between Llandudno Juction and Blaenau Ffestiniog

Arriva Trains Wales: Cancellations between Cardiff and Manchester Piccadilly

FERRIES

Irish Ferries: All sailings cancelled on Holyhead and Dublin crossings

Irish Ferries: All sailings cancelled on Pembroke-Rosslare crossings

StenaLine: All sailings cancelled for Thursday on Holyhead-Dublin crossing

StenaLine: 08:55 Superfast X Holyhead-Dublin cancelled on Friday

StenaLine: Fishguard-Rosslare sailings cancelled on Thursday

StenaLine: 13:10 Fishguard-Rosslare crossing cancelled on Friday

BUSES

Stagecoach: Some Cwmbran, Blackwood/Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil depot services have been suspended

First Cymru: Short notice cancellations likely

FLIGHTS