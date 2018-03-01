Storm Emma: Red alert causes travel disruption in Wales
The public is being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary, as parts of south Wales are given a red "extreme" snow warning.
Roads, buses, trains, ferries and flights are all affected as blizzard conditions are anticipated as Storm Emma hits.
Forecasters said 8in (20cm) of snow is likely across much of mid and south Wales on Thursday.
The red warning across south-east Wales is in force from 15:00 GMT.
The weather has already led to widespread disruption on public transport, with more expected.
"The message from Welsh Government is to plan ahead, take care and not to travel unless absolutely necessary," said Welsh Transport Secretary Ken Skates.
"If you have to get out - whether travelling by road, rail, foot, bike or flight - familiarise yourself with the latest official advice before travelling and make sure a friend, family member or neighbour knows where you are."
Bus and train services across parts of the south Wales valley networks have already been hit, while all ferry crossings between Wales and Ireland have been cancelled.
Council gritters across Wales have been working around the clock, but many authorities have warned that only main routes will be treated.
Wales' Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said people needed to keep warm, check on neighbours and if they go out - take care on the roads or to wear sensible shoes.
"We're not used to very cold weather in this country. People need to understand these messages, it's really a matter of common sense but sometimes people do ignore those messages," he said.
An amber snow warning covering all of mid and south Wales is also in force, with a yellow "be aware" risk for counties across north Wales.
TRAVEL DISRUPTION:
ROADS
- Closed: A470 Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, between B4391 Ffestiniog and A487 Gellilydan
- Closed: A44 Llangurig, Powys
- Closed: A542 Horseshoe Pass, Denbighshire - between A5104 Llandegla and B5103 Llangollen
- Restrictions: M48 Severn Bridge, due to strong winds
RAIL
- Arriva Trains Wales: Cardiff Valleys services operating a temporary timetable
- Arriva Trains Wales: Replacement bus service between Llanelli and Craven Arms
- Arriva Trains Wales: Replacement bus service between Swansea and Fishguard/Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock
- Arriva Trains Wales: Reduced service between Wrexham General and Bidston
- Arriva Trains Wales: Replacement service between Llandudno Juction and Blaenau Ffestiniog
- Arriva Trains Wales: Cancellations between Cardiff and Manchester Piccadilly
FERRIES
- Irish Ferries: All sailings cancelled on Holyhead and Dublin crossings
- Irish Ferries: All sailings cancelled on Pembroke-Rosslare crossings
- StenaLine: All sailings cancelled for Thursday on Holyhead-Dublin crossing
- StenaLine: 08:55 Superfast X Holyhead-Dublin cancelled on Friday
- StenaLine: Fishguard-Rosslare sailings cancelled on Thursday
- StenaLine: 13:10 Fishguard-Rosslare crossing cancelled on Friday
BUSES
- Stagecoach: Some Cwmbran, Blackwood/Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil depot services have been suspended
- First Cymru: Short notice cancellations likely
FLIGHTS
- Cardiff Airport: Flights to Scotland, Paris and Berlin have been cancelled or delayed. All Flybe flights after 15:00 cancelled, in addition to 14:05 Faro, Portugal service