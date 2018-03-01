Image copyright Anna-Louise Bates/Facebook Image caption Fraser Bear has come to life in a new animated movie

A mother who donated her husband and son's organs after they were hit and killed by a car has launched a new short film to promote donation.

Anna-Louise Bates' husband Stuart, 43, and son Fraser, seven, were hit and killed by a car in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taff, in 2015.

She worked with SuperTed creator Mike Young on the animated short, in a bid to educate people about organ donation.

"Fraser Bear", a teddy named after her son, is the star in the film.

Mrs Bates founded "Believe", a charity to support families who want to donate organs following the death of a loved one.

She said Fraser Bear had made it easier for parents and teachers to start discussions on the subject.

Mr Young, who has produced the film in both Welsh and English, was sent the script after Mrs Bates worked on it with her friends.

"I think it's going to be a viral thing that will go all over the world," said Mr Young said.

"These days we make a lot of CGI animation. Fraser bear is very much CGI," said the BAFTA and Emmy-nominated producer. who set the film at Castell Coch, Tongwynlais, in south Wales.

He explained: "A drone shot the outside of the castle, panned down to the drawbridge and then this little bear walks out with this amazing, heartfelt story, but delivered in a little boy's voice."