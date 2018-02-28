Image copyright Bethan Ralph

Schools are set to close until next week as much of Wales braces itself for heavy snowfall.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning covering mid and south Wales for Thursday and Friday.

As a result, some local authorities in those areas have closed all schools until Monday.

Meanwhile, panic buying has started, with supermarket Tesco issuing a statement after shelves in its Pontypool store were left empty.

Image copyright Trudie Husnjak Image caption This burst pipe near Cwntydu, Ceredigion froze overnight, creating a spectacular scene

It said they would be stocked again on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 25 schools were shut in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Conwy.

However, with warnings of heavy snow and high winds set to hit Wales throughout Thursday and Friday, local authorities have begun advising parents.

Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Ceredigion, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Rhondda Cynon Taf councils have advised all schools to shut on Thursday and Friday.

In Neath Port Talbot and Torfaen, many schools have already told parents they will be shut on Thursday.

In Powys, parents have been advised to check with schools.

Its provider of home care services, Abacare, is organising 4x4 transport to get to people and respite in homes for those who live in areas that could become hard to reach.

A St David's Day parade organised for Cardiff city centre at 12:30 GMT Thursday is set to go ahead but celebrations at the Senedd have been cancelled.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Much of Wales is covered by Thursday's weather warning

On Wednesday, flights between Cardiff and Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam were cancelled, with passengers urged to check flight information.

Irish Ferries has also cancelled two returns between Holyhead and Dublin on Thursday.

Some bus services in Bangor have been cancelled due to the bad weather. Cardiff Bus and Newport Bus say they will run a normal service as long as it is safe to do so, but some services may be disrupted.

Skip Twitter post by @PublicHealthW During the cold weather, check on friends, relatives and neighbours, particularly the elderly.



If you are concerned about their health, contact your GP or NHS direct Wales on 0845 4647. pic.twitter.com/7jUzHC5zwH — Public Health Wales (@PublicHealthW) February 23, 2018 Report

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it would be extremely busy and asked people to only call in an emergency.

Public Health Wales also urged people to check on relatives and neighbours during the cold spell, particularly the elderly.

Health Boards across Wales have said no appointments will be cancelled tomorrow, although Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said some service changes are being considered.

The Urdd has confirmed several Eisteddfod competitions scheduled for the weekend have been cancelled, with more likely to be called off.

Image copyright Twitter/ @markhutchings1 Image caption Empty shelves in Tesco, Pontypool

Image copyright The Church in Wales Image caption The bench at St Giles Church, Wrexham, is one of several sites in the town which have been draped with scarves, hats and jumpers, all labelled "Please take me". They have been left by a team of volunteers keen to help homeless people

Image copyright @NWPBangor/Twitter Image caption North Wales Police took this photo of a frozen Ogwen Lake in Snowdonia

School closure information

