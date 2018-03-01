Image copyright Getty Images

Hundreds of schools are closed across Wales, while travel chaos and disrupted power are expected, as the country braces for heavy snowfall and ice.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning covering mid and south Wales from 12:00 GMT on Thursday until 08:00 on Friday.

People are being warned to only venture out if necessary.

More than 400 schools are shut while roads, ferries and trains are affected.

It follows freezing temperatures and snowfall across Wales on Wednesday.

Other parts of the UK have also been hit by the so-called "beast from the east" - cold air sweeping in from Russia.

Image copyright Twitter/ @markhutchings1 Image caption Panic buying started on Wednesday, as seen by these empty shelves in Tesco, Pontypool

The Met Office warned up to 7.8in (20cm) of "widespread snow" could fall and strong winds are expected to move north throughout Thursday afternoon and evening. Some places could also see "significant" ice build up overnight into Friday.

Every school has been closed in Blaenau Gwent, Neath Port Talbot, Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Caerphilly, Bridgend and Ceredigion, while all University of South Wales campuses have been shut for the day.

Councils have also urged residents to check their websites for updates on road conditions, recycling collections and school closures.

Image copyright Alex Folkes Image caption Heavy going on the roads in Talysarn, Gwynedd, on Tuesday

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The worst of the snow across Wales is expected on Thursday

The weather is causing disruption to travel, with councils including Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys warning residents that only main roads will be gritted and they should not drive unless necessary.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the Welsh Government has 133 salt spreaders on the roads, adding "our network and roads and weather conditions are continually monitored and acted upon to keep road users safe."

Arriva Train Wales told commuters to check for travel updates.

Cardiff Airport has advised passengers to check both its live flight information and their airline.

Irish Ferries has cancelled two return journeys between Dublin and Holyhead due to the weather while the Stena Line ferry from Rosslare to Fishguard at 08:00 has also been scrapped.

Public Health Wales urged people to look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold.

Elderly residents have been told to "prepare but not panic" by Age Cymru. The charity has advised older people to dress warmly if they go outside, or to make sure they keep their homes heated and move around if they do become housebound for a few days.

Health Boards across Wales have said no appointments will be cancelled, although Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said some service changes are being considered.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow "be aware" warning of snow and ice from 00:05 on Friday until 23:55 on Saturday.

Wales is one of the areas most likely to have the largest amounts of snow, with between 2-4in (5-10cm) anticipated to fall, the forecaster added.

Image copyright Wales News Service

