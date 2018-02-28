Image copyright Admiral Image caption Admiral has its headquarters in Cardiff, as well as offices in Swansea and Newport

More than 9,600 staff at car insurer Admiral have each been handed a shares windfall worth £3,600.

Profits at the Cardiff-based group, which owns brands including Elephant and Confused.com, were £403.5 million last year, up 45% on 2016.

The group saw a 12% rise in UK insurance customers to 4.62 million.

It marks a recovery after profits fell by a quarter in 2016 following the UK government's decision to change the way personal injury claims are calculated.

The group, which also has offices in Swansea and Newport, took a £150m hit in 2016 following the change to the so-called Ogden calculation.

This is now under consultation, but Admiral said it was taking a "prudent approach".

UK motor premiums rose 12% to £2bn, boosted by price rises following the Ogden change, although Admiral said rates were reduced towards the end of the year.

An increase in marketing spending at price comparison site Confused.com saw a hefty fall in profits to £10.1 million from £16.1 million in 2016.

But the group's overall price comparison business, including overseas brands, saw underlying profits surge to £7.1 million from £2.7 million in 2016.

Its international arm also saw underlying losses narrow to £14.3 million from £19.4 million a year earlier.

Admiral is Wales' only FTSE 100 company and is marking its 25th anniversary.