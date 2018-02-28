Schools close across Wales after freezing temperatures
Schools have been closed across Wales following freezing temperatures overnight as forecasters warn of heavy snowfall to come on Thursday.
More than 25 schools have been shut in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Camarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Conwy following snow on Monday.
The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning for much of Wales on Thursday.
Long delays and cancellations could hit bus, rail and air travel.
