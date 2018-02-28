A shortage of trains means the direct service from Manchester Piccadilly to Carmarthen has been suspended.

Arriva Trains Wales said the service would be affected until at least 15:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The company said the shortage was due to extra safety inspections. The Manchester Piccadilly to Milford Haven service has also been affected.

People wishing to travel are able to use their tickets with a different operator.

An Arriva Trains Wales spokesman said: "Customers should expect significant disruption, heavy delays and cancellations today to services on key long-distance routes in south and north Wales, and the Marches line.

"This is due to essential and urgent safety checks being carried out on certain trains within the ATW fleet and therefore all customers are strongly advised to check before they travel."