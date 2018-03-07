Your Pictures: 28 February - 6 March

  • 7 March 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales

  • A blanket of snow covers Llanrwst bridge in Conwy, captured by Ffion Rowlands Ffion Rowlands

    A blanket of snow covers Llanrwst bridge in Conwy, captured by Ffion Rowlands. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Ogwen Lake freezes over, as captured by North Wales Police @NWPBANGOR

    Ogwen Lake freezes over, as captured by North Wales Police Bangor team.

  • What do you do at Roath Park, Cardiff, when it's far too cold for boating? Myfanwy Shorey

    What do you do at Roath Park, Cardiff, when it's far too cold for boating? Myfanwy Shorey shows us in this photo.

  • Sunset over a reservoir in the Elan Valley Alastair Wilson

    Is the sun finally setting on winter? Alastair Wilson captured this beautiful scene at the Craig Goch reservoir in the Elan Valley in Mid Wales.

  • Robin sat on a bench in the snow Stuart McIntyre

    This robin was caught sitting on a snowy and blustery day in Margam Park, near Port Talbot, by Stuart McIntyre.

  • Icicles Mark Evans

    Ice, ice, baby: These giant icicles at Tanygrisiau, Gwynedd, were captured by Mark Evans.

  • Climber Lee Evans

    A climb on the frozen Aber Falls, Gwynedd, as seen by Lee Evans.

  • Sledging Adrian Hawke

    Adrian Hawke snaps Josie as she flies high on her sledge in Penycwm, Pembrokeshire.

  • Llyn Padarn Iwan Williams

    Seeing double: Sea, snow and mountains reflected in Llyn Padarn, Gwynedd, as seen by Iwan Williams.

  • Sprocket the dog Louise Williams

    Sprocket the dog in the Cardiff snow, as taken by Louise Williams.

  • Tenby seagull Ceri Brown

    This Tenby seagull surveys the beach as the daffodils come out for spring, as captured by Ceri Brown.

  • Newborough beach Mark Pierce

    Mark Pierce found some sun on Newborough Beach, Anglesey.

More on this story