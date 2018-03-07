Your Pictures: 28 February - 6 March
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales
-
Ffion Rowlands
A blanket of snow covers Llanrwst bridge in Conwy, captured by Ffion Rowlands.
-
@NWPBANGOR
Ogwen Lake freezes over, as captured by North Wales Police Bangor team.
-
Myfanwy Shorey
What do you do at Roath Park, Cardiff, when it's far too cold for boating? Myfanwy Shorey shows us in this photo.
-
Alastair Wilson
Is the sun finally setting on winter? Alastair Wilson captured this beautiful scene at the Craig Goch reservoir in the Elan Valley in Mid Wales.
-
Stuart McIntyre
This robin was caught sitting on a snowy and blustery day in Margam Park, near Port Talbot, by Stuart McIntyre.
-
Mark Evans
Ice, ice, baby: These giant icicles at Tanygrisiau, Gwynedd, were captured by Mark Evans.
-
Lee Evans
A climb on the frozen Aber Falls, Gwynedd, as seen by Lee Evans.
-
Adrian Hawke
Adrian Hawke snaps Josie as she flies high on her sledge in Penycwm, Pembrokeshire.
-
Iwan Williams
Seeing double: Sea, snow and mountains reflected in Llyn Padarn, Gwynedd, as seen by Iwan Williams.
-
Louise Williams
Sprocket the dog in the Cardiff snow, as taken by Louise Williams.
-
Ceri Brown
This Tenby seagull surveys the beach as the daffodils come out for spring, as captured by Ceri Brown.
-
Mark Pierce
Mark Pierce found some sun on Newborough Beach, Anglesey.