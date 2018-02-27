Image copyright @povdag Image caption The jumpers have been left on shop door handles in Wrexham saying 'please take me'

Rough sleepers should not spend another night in freezing temperatures, a senior Cardiff councillor has said.

Linda Thorne said support was available as concerns have been raised that homeless people could die due to the weather.

Meanwhile, mystery supporters leaving jumpers tied to lampposts and doors in Wrexham have been found.

Dee Davies said she and other outreach volunteers would continue to provide homeless people with some warmth.

About 24 jumpers and scarves have been left in Wrexham with more due to be given out directly to homeless people during weekly outreach work.

Ms Davies said the campaign had helped to raise awareness of homelessness issues in Wrexham where homeless shelters were overwhelmed during the last cold spell in December.

On Tuesday, staff at the town's St John's hostel said that even if they were full, people can come in and sleep on the floor rather than brave the freezing temperatures outside.

Emergency spaces

A yellow "be aware" warning of snow remains in force across Wales with conditions forcing the closure of more than 230 schools on Tuesday

Mrs Thorne, Cardiff's cabinet member for housing, said there was "no need" for people to sleep rough.

"We have warm, safe and dry accommodation waiting for you," she said.

There are 216 hostel spaces for single homeless people in Cardiff, along with 45 emergency beds, and 390 supported-accommodation units.

Eighty-six extra emergency spaces have been made available this winter, according to the council.

On Monday Richard Edwards, chief executive of Cardiff's Huggard Homeless Centre, warned people could die if freezing temperatures continued.