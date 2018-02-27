Wales

Widespread school closures as snow hits north Wales

  • 27 February 2018
Snow cars Holywell
Image caption Drivers were advised to be careful in the morning rush hour

Over 200 schools have closed across north Wales as falling snow brought disruption to the area.

Drivers were warned of hazardous driving conditions across almost the entire A55 between Llanfairpwll on Anglesey and the border near Wrexham.

Schools in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey have announced closures because of the weather.

A yellow "be aware" warning of snow remains in force across Wales.

Councils said on Monday they were confident supplies of grit were at sufficient levels, while the head of a homeless charity warned people left on the streets could die in the current conditions.

Image caption Bangor gets a good covering
Image caption Holywell in Flintshire
Image caption Snow in Afon Conwy on Tuesday morning
Image caption Wintry lane in Groeslon
Image caption Snow dog in Betws-yn-Rhos

