LGBTQ photography exhibition opens in Abertillery

  • 3 March 2018

An exhibition goes on show of photographer Roger Tiley's work on the LGBTQ community in south Wales.

  • Gay and lesbian people at a support the miners reunion at Onllwyn Welfare Hall, Dulais Valley, 2015 Roger Tiley

    Documentary photographer Roger Tiley has a new exhibition opening on Saturday.

  • A woman at Pride in Cardiff Roger Tiley

    ‘The Gender Journey part 1’ runs from 3-31 March at The Kickplate Gallery in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.

  • Two women at Pride Roger Tiley

    Mr Tiley said the idea for this piece of work came after he was invited to photograph the Lesbian & Gays Support the Miners reunion event at the Onllwyn Miners’ Welfare Hall in the Dulais Valley in 2015.

  • Tawe Butterflies party, Swansea Valley Roger Tiley

    During his extensive coverage of the 1984-85 miners' strike, Mr Tiley said he "failed to photograph the LGBT community travelling from London to donate a large amount of money to striking miners".

  • Tawe Butterflies party, Swansea Valley, 2016 Roger Tiley

    So, for this project, he set out to document LGBTQ people living in south Wales.

  • Rhian, a former steel worker, Aberavon 2016 Roger Tiley

    "As a documentary photographer, it is always a privilege and an honour to be allowed into peoples lives to capture a moment in history and make a statement, recording every day life," he said.

  • Annabelle browsing in a Carmarthen charity shop Roger Tiley

    Mr Tiley said his photographs aimed to "illustrate individuality and diversity".

  • The poster for Roger Tiley's exhibition Roger Tiley

    The photographer said the venue for the exhibition was fitting as "it clearly illustrates the change in the understanding and cultural diversity in an area that has faced many changes".

More on this story