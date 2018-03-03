LGBTQ photography exhibition opens in Abertillery
An exhibition goes on show of photographer Roger Tiley's work on the LGBTQ community in south Wales.
-
Roger Tiley
Documentary photographer Roger Tiley has a new exhibition opening on Saturday.
-
Roger Tiley
‘The Gender Journey part 1’ runs from 3-31 March at The Kickplate Gallery in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.
-
Roger Tiley
Mr Tiley said the idea for this piece of work came after he was invited to photograph the Lesbian & Gays Support the Miners reunion event at the Onllwyn Miners’ Welfare Hall in the Dulais Valley in 2015.
-
Roger Tiley
During his extensive coverage of the 1984-85 miners' strike, Mr Tiley said he "failed to photograph the LGBT community travelling from London to donate a large amount of money to striking miners".
-
Roger Tiley
So, for this project, he set out to document LGBTQ people living in south Wales.
-
Roger Tiley
"As a documentary photographer, it is always a privilege and an honour to be allowed into peoples lives to capture a moment in history and make a statement, recording every day life," he said.
-
Roger Tiley
Mr Tiley said his photographs aimed to "illustrate individuality and diversity".
-
Roger Tiley
The photographer said the venue for the exhibition was fitting as "it clearly illustrates the change in the understanding and cultural diversity in an area that has faced many changes".