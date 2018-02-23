Image copyright Encore Image caption Rebecca Evans and her unborn baby girl Cari were killed in a crash in November but her son survived

A three-year-old boy whose mother was killed in a car crash will give a gift to the Prince of Wales as he meets the air ambulance service in south Wales.

Rebecca Evans, from Bridgend, and her unborn daughter died in the collision in November 2016.

Her son Cian, who was badly injured in the crash, will meet Prince Charles as he officially opens the Wales Air Ambulance base in Llanelli.

The prince will also visit a children's hospice in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Mrs Evans, 27, was eight months pregnant when she died in the three-car crash on the M4 motorway near Port Talbot on 29 November 2016, on her way to work at a homeless charity.

Her partner Alex was unhurt but her son Cian, was airlifted to hospital with two broken legs and a fractured skull.

Cian, who was aged two at the time of the accident, will give a gift to Prince Charles as he formally opens the ambulance HQ.

Following the crash, Mrs Evans's husband Alex said his son "would not be here today" without the ambulance service.

Pupils from the Ammanford-based Encore stage school will also sing a song penned in memory of Mrs Evans, who taught dance at the school, as the prince tours the facility.

The service, which relies on donations to help take critically injured and sick people to hospital, was established in 2001 in Swansea - and was officially opened then by the prince.

It moved to the new air base at Dafen, Llanelli, in 2016, with a vision to provide around-the-clock emergency air cover for the region.

During the visit to south Wales, Prince Charles will also meet staff, parents and children at the Ty Hafan children's hospice in Sully.

The prince is a patron of the hospice charity.