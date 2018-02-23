Image copyright David Rowles

Conservationists have made an appeal to help raise cash to ensure footpaths on an iconic Welsh peak can be maintained.

The Brecon Beacons National Park attracts over four million visitors a year - many making their way to its highest mountain - Pen y Fan.

The main route, from the Storey Arms to the summit, sees as many as 360,000 walkers use the path each year.

The National Trust, which maintains the path network, said it spends £100,000 a year on central Beacons paths.

"It's fantastic the area is so popular with visitors, who experience the stunning outdoors and enjoy the challenge posed by one of our best loved peaks," said lead ranger Rob Reith, who has been at the helm of footpath repair for the last three decades.

"But with popularity comes wear and tear.

"Judging by recent figures, it looks like 2018 could be the most popular year ever for fell-walking in the Brecon Beacons, and we need to make sure the paths are in the best possible condition to accommodate that."

Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption Pont ar Daf is the most popular gateway to Pen y Fan - with 360,000 a year taking its path to the summit.

The trust said without the work, the sheer volume of visitors would destroy the sensitive terrain - eroding thousands of tonnes of soil.

Instead, conservationists for the trust have created nine miles of stone-pitched paths, and restored vegetation to an area the size of 30 football pitches.

The National Trust's countryside manager for Brecon, Joe Daggett, said the campaign launched on Friday helped shed light on some of the challenges faced for the park.

"We have a massive responsibility to look after these areas for people to enjoy and to benefit nature," he said.

"To do this, we are reliant on public support alongside our dedicated staff and volunteers."