Firefighters have issued a tongue-in-cheek safety warning after being called to a hospital to free a man who had trapped his genitals in a ring spanner.

The crew was called to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, south Wales, to assist the red-faced individual.

They had to use cutting equipment to remove the spanner.

South Wales Fire Service later tweeted: "If you're using tools, make sure you're handling as the manufacturer recommends."

The incident happened at just after 09:00 GMT on Wednesday when a team went to the city's A&E department.

The fire and rescue service added: "Crews from Maindee and Malpas had to release a steel ring spanner from a man who took tightening nuts to a new level earlier…"