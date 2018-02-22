Image caption Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, where January was typically pressured

The number of patients attending A&E departments in Wales in January was the highest for that month on record, according to latest figures.

The four hour waiting time performance fell again over the month and is the lowest since March 2016.

The average across NHS Wales saw 78% of patients seen at A&E within four hours - slightly down on the same month last year, while the target is 95%.

More than 80,000 patients went to emergency departments in January.

The figures also show:

The number of patients spending more than 12 hours in A&E - 5,111 -was also the highest on record in January.

The ambulance service also faced its second busiest January ever but 69.7% of red emergency calls arrived within the eight minute target.

A&E attendance by those aged 85 and over, was the second highest ever for any month on record.

More cancer patients were treated within the target time during 2017 than in any previous year.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodhall praised the "exceptional commitment" of staff in an "extremely challenging period".

He added: "We have worked closely with health boards and partners to develop plans for the winter period, and invested an extra £60m to deliver emergency care and ensure planned care can continue."

But flu has remained a problem.

Dr Richard Roberts, head of the vaccine preventable disease programme at Public Health Wales, said flu had peaked in January but it was still an issue, which would have an impact both on attendances at A&E and on staff sickness inside the NHS.

"Currently the flu rate is higher in the last couple of weeks than it was at the peak of seasons in the last six years so we're having an exceptionally busy winter with flu this year," he said.

"We'll have to see how the numbers pan out over the next month to month and a half, but it's possibly we'll have seen higher numbers of flu cases this year than in any year going back to 2000."

A&E performance varies between hospitals, with Wales' largest - the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff showing an improvement on 2017, as well as Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

But Glan Clwyd (61.4% of patients seen within four hours) and Wrexham Maelor (61.7%) had the poorest performances against the target set for major emergency departments. Both had seen a rise in patients too.

Glan Clwyd and Wrexham also have the largest number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E to be seen.

Improving patient flow

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A discharge coordinator in Newport works to help elderly patients leave hospital sooner

At the Royal Gwent in Newport, there has been a slight improvement on January 2017.

In common with other hospitals, it has been looking at different ways of improving the flow of patients and freeing up more beds for those who need them the most during the winter.

Its A&E department saw 6,583 patients, nearly 200 more than in the same month the year before.

Eleven discharge coordinators now work across the wards Royal Gwent Hospital to plan each patient's discharge, helping them with getting any social care or support they will need when they get home.

In a year, the initiative has seen a reduction in the lengths of stay on wards in Newport for elderly patients, from an average of 13 days to 8.5 days.

