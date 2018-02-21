Image copyright Getty Images

The unemployment rate in Wales has risen to 5% - higher than the average UK rate, according to latest figures.

There were 76,000 people out of work between October and December - up 0.9% and 14,000 more than the previous quarter and 9,000 more than a year ago.

Yorkshire/Humberside, West Midlands and North East England have higher rates.

The UK rate was 4.4%, a quarterly rise but down on a year ago, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Unemployment in the UK increased by 46,000 between October and December to 1.47 million but was 123,000 fewer than a year earlier.

It is the first rise in two years.

The increase is 9,000 higher in Wales than the same three months in 2016 - and the rate has risen more than any other nation or region over the year.

But there are 9,000 fewer "economically inactive" people - those neither working or looking for a job - in Wales than a year ago.