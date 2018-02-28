Your Pictures: 21-27 February

  • 28 February 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Trwyn Du lighthouse, Penmon, Anglesey Iwan Williams

    This view of Trwyn Du lighthouse, in Penmon, on Anglesey, was captured by Iwan Williams. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Helvetia shipwreck at Rhossili Bay on Gower Martyn Jenkins

    Helvetia shipwreck at Rhossili Bay on Gower from Martyn Jenkins.

  • Monmouthshire's Llanthony Priory under Orion, Taurus, and the Milky Way Georgina Harper

    Starry, starry night: Monmouthshire's Llanthony Priory under Orion, Taurus, and the Milky Way, taken by Georgina Harper.

  • Birds flock at Whiteford Lighthouse, Gower Marie Jones

    Birds of a feather - captured at Whiteford Sands, Gower, by Marie Jones.

  • Three Cliffs Bay Aled Griffiths

    Aled Griffiths from Swansea captured Three Cliffs Bay looking its best in the winter sunshine.

  • sheep in snow Vanessa Cross

    Vanessa Cross snapped this shot of sheep in the snow.

  • Summit of Snowdon with the sun rising Helen McAteer

    The summit's rising sun - Snowdon at -15C - but worth every second for Helen McAteer.

  • A squirrel Joann Randles

    A squirrel enjoys a snack in Cardiff's Bute Park, as seen by Joann Randles.

  • West Shore in Llandudno Gareth Davies

    West Shore in Llandudno, Conwy county, taken by Gareth Davies.

  • A horse Janet Jenkins

    Janet Jenkins made a new friend when she came across this horse while walking her dog in Pembrokeshire.

  • Sunset at Three Cliffs Bay Derek Davies

    Derek Davies captured the sun setting at Three Cliff Bay on Gower, Swansea.

  • A stag at Margam Park Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams spotted this stag at Margam Park in Neath Port Talbot.

More on this story