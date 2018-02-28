Your Pictures: 21-27 February
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Iwan Williams
This view of Trwyn Du lighthouse, in Penmon, on Anglesey, was captured by Iwan Williams. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Martyn Jenkins
Helvetia shipwreck at Rhossili Bay on Gower from Martyn Jenkins.
-
Georgina Harper
Starry, starry night: Monmouthshire's Llanthony Priory under Orion, Taurus, and the Milky Way, taken by Georgina Harper.
-
Marie Jones
Birds of a feather - captured at Whiteford Sands, Gower, by Marie Jones.
-
Aled Griffiths
Aled Griffiths from Swansea captured Three Cliffs Bay looking its best in the winter sunshine.
-
Vanessa Cross
Vanessa Cross snapped this shot of sheep in the snow.
-
Helen McAteer
The summit's rising sun - Snowdon at -15C - but worth every second for Helen McAteer.
-
Joann Randles
A squirrel enjoys a snack in Cardiff's Bute Park, as seen by Joann Randles.
-
Gareth Davies
West Shore in Llandudno, Conwy county, taken by Gareth Davies.
-
Janet Jenkins
Janet Jenkins made a new friend when she came across this horse while walking her dog in Pembrokeshire.
-
Derek Davies
Derek Davies captured the sun setting at Three Cliff Bay on Gower, Swansea.
-
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams spotted this stag at Margam Park in Neath Port Talbot.