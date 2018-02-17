Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "The whole building shook": Roxanne Woolhouse describes the tremor

A minor earthquake near Swansea which could be felt across parts of the UK was "frightening", residents have said.

The quake at Cwmllynfell was of 4.4 magnitude and tremors were reported in south Wales, south west England and the Midlands at about 14:30 GMT.

The British Geological Survey said the epicentre was about 20km north-north-east of Swansea and at a depth of 7.4km.

Many people took to Twitter to ask "what was that?"

Seismologist Richard Luckett, of British Geological Survey, said the earthquake was the largest in mainland UK since the 5.2 magnitude Market Rasen earthquake in 2008, and was felt across a large area of Wales and England with the reports from Birmingham and Devon.

Image copyright Google Image caption The British Geological Survey said the epicentre was near Cwmllynfell in Swansea Valley

A Welsh Football League match at Port Talbot Town against Taff's Well was called to a brief halt by the tremor about half way through the game.

Mountain Ash Golf Club reported a trophy was dislodged from its cabinet.

"The whole building just rocked," said a tweet from the club in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Bryan Jones, 72, of Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said: "It was like a tremor but it was quite frightening for my granddaughter - she swore a little bit and my wife got up asking 'What was that?'"

"There are mine workings around here so we thought it might be that. We don't normally get something like this around here."

Steven Clathworthy, from Blackmill, near Bridgend, said: "I heard a bang and felt a tremor and the settee moved.

"I phoned my parents in Ogmore Vale and they got out on the doorstep and all the neighbours were out asking 'what's happening?'

"I looked out the window to see if it was wind after hearing a noise and a shudder. It wasn't like you see on TV. It was like 'Ooh what was that?'"

Anne Jones, near Builth Wells, Powys, said the tremor "felt like a bomb had gone off, the whole house shook", while Barbara Watkin described a "rumbling noise" in Ceredigion.

There were also reports in north Wales, with some claiming they felt the tremor in Broughton, Flintshire, and Llangollen, Denbighshire.

Louise Craig, from Connah's Quay, Deeside, said it was "the most excitement I've had on a Saturday afternoon for a while".

But not everyone felt the earth move, with others complaining they had missed it.

Skip Twitter post by @Brad_leaman Trust me to be the only one who doesn't even notice an earthquake happening — Brad Leaman (@Brad_leaman) February 17, 2018 Report

Emergency services said they had received a high volume of calls, but urged people to call only if reporting injury or damage to property.