Image copyright Gofundme/ Bring Ifor Home

After being hospitalised with pneumonia in Thailand more than a month ago, a Gwynedd man is being flown home following a campaign.

Ifor Glyn, 53, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, was first taken ill on January 4 in Bangkok.

Family and friends raised £9,700 of a £40,000 target for the Bring Ifor Home campaign through a fundraising page.

But now Mr Glyn's insurance company has agreed to pay and he is being flown home, his friend Gwil Roberts said.

The fundraising page had been set up by Mr Roberts last week, who described him as "seriously ill", with family flying to be at his bedside.

Mr Roberts said at the time: "The family are at their whits' end and trying to deal with an already traumatic situation.

"So far the insurance company have refused to pay for an air ambulance to fly Ifor home to receive treatment in a UK hospital.

"The family out of sheer desperation are now talking about spending £37,000 to pay for an air ambulance to bring him home through one means or another."

However, on Saturday, he stopped taking donations and said the travel insurance company had "relented", paid hospitals bills and sent a nurse to assess him.

Mr Glyn, who now lives in Swansea, is due to fly home and arrive back in the UK Saturday evening.