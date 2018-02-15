Image copyright Welsh Government

Twenty five people have been nominated for the 2018 St David Awards.

The annual event at the Senedd in Cardiff takes place on 22 March and recognises the achievements of people in Wales from all walks of life.

Among the eight categories being considered are bravery, citizenship, innovation, sport and young people.

First Minister Carwyn Jones will also give a special award on the night.

"This event, now in its fifth year, is a celebration to acknowledge just some of the people who have had input to make the significant difference to someone else's life, overcome adversity or have achieved something truly inspirational," he said.

"Once again, the St David Awards finalists are an exceptional group of people. Every single one is a credit to Wales."

Bravery

Julian Rudge (Blackwood) - The paramedic responded to a 999 call and found a woman murdered with her killer holding a running chainsaw. He managed to bring the situation to an end

Laura Matthews (Port Talbot) - Stopped a fight outside a rugby club which involved a man in possession of a hammer

Patrick Dunbar (South Wales Police) - As an off-duty PCSO, he rescued a woman from a house fire by carrying her out because she had burns on her legs

Citizenship

Chris Roberts (Rhuddlan) - Campaigner who works to raise awareness about dementia and is a leading voice on a national and international stage

Hilary Johnston (Cardiff) - Founder of charity Cwtch Baby Bank which supports vulnerable families in the community, by redistributing baby items, essential equipment, clothing, toys and toiletries for new born to 24-month-old babies

Mair Elliott (Pembrokeshire) - A mental health and autism campaigner in Wales, raising awareness through talking about her own personal experience

Culture

David Pountney (Cardiff) - Artistic Director of the Welsh National Opera and has made a significant contribution to the wider arts scene in Wales

Huw Edwards (from Llangennech) - Presents BBC News at Ten and combines his studio duties with global reporting assignments such as the main ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympic Games and anchored the BBC coverage of the royal wedding

Lynwen Brennan (originally from Penally) - Lynwen is at the helm of one of the most successful and powerful brands within the international film sector as general manager of Lucasfilm, in San Francisco - best known for creating and producing the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

Enterprise

John Davies Recliners (Rhondda Cynon Taf) - is a Rhondda based company that supplies and manufactures made-to-measure mobility reclining furniture and specialist seating

Tiny Rebel Brewing Co (Rogerstone) - Exports to 35 countries around the world and has just opened a new brewery and visitor centre

William Watkins Radnor Hills (Knighton, Mid Wales) - The Radnor Hills Water Company, produces a range of own-brand drinks products, from bottled water to juices and soft drinks

Innovation, Science and Technology

DevOpsGuys (Cardiff) - IT services company looking to putting Wales on the map as a world-leading hub for digital innovation and skills

IQE (Cardiff) - a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced semiconductor wafer product

Sure Chill (Cardiff) - Cooling technology company set to revolutionise the way the world cools without the need for constant power

International

Angela Gorman (Cardiff) - The Life for African Mothers provides help directly to mothers and babies in the some of the poorest communities in Africa

GÔL! (Cardiff) - A charity run by fans of the Wales football team helping people in the countries where the team plays

Mike and Colette Hughes (Rwanda) - Founders of the Rwanda UK Goodwill Organisation to support development in Rwanda

The Phoenix Project (Cardiff) - Working with communities in Cardiff, Wales and beyond in health, education and poverty reduction

Sport

Aled Sion Davies - Set a new world record of 17.52m to win gold in the F42 shot put the 2017 London World Para-athletics Championship, having already claimed gold in the F42 discus

Alun Wyn Jones - Became the first player to play in every test match on three successive tours for the British and Irish Lions

Hollie Arnold - At the 2017 IPC Athletics Wold Championships in London she beat her own javelin world record with throw of 43.02 metres

Young Person