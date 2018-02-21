Your Pictures: 14-20 February

  • 21 February 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales

  • A flock at feeding time on Tryfan in Snowdonia Luc Davies

    Luc Davies captured this fantastic moment as a single sheep stands out among a flock at feeding time on Tryfan in Snowdonia. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • The super moon at Whiteford Burrows woods on Gower Stephen Liddiard

    A throwback to the super moon, as viewed by Stephen Liddiard at Whiteford Burrows woods on Gower.

  • North the dog at Pontsticill Reservoir near Merthyr Jade Hanley

    North, Jade Hanley's magnificent Weimaraner, poses at Pontsticill Reservoir near Merthyr Tydfil.

  • Hikers on top of Worm’s Head Martyn Jenkins

    Martyn Jenkins spotted these hikers on the top of Worm’s Head, off Rhossili Bay on Gower, at low tide.

  • Caernarfon Castle in Gwynedd Mathew Browne

    This magical shot of Caernarfon Castle in Gwynedd was taken by photographer Mathew Browne.

  • Connie the puppy in front of Cadair Idris Gemma Trawford

    Connie the puppy stands proudly in front of Cadair Idris, Snowdonia, for her picture to be taken by owner Gemma Trawford.

  • View from high above Llanfairfechan in Conwy county Alan Jones

    Window on the world: This image above Llanfairfechan in Conwy county, looking towards Anglesey, is courtesy of Alan Jones.

  • Sparkles the hamster Mal Cooper

    Sparkles in the daisies: Mal Cooper from Anglesey took this picture of his pet hamster.

  • Wild pony on Conwy Mountain Anna Hamblett

    Hay there: This wild pony was seen enjoying the sun on Conwy Mountain by Anna Hamblett.

  • Barnaby the dog at Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire Sian Smith

    Sian Smith photographed 18-week-old Barnaby making the most of the sunshine at Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire.

  • Ynys Llanddwyn sunset Bleddyn Jones-Pearson

    Sunlight filters through the trees at Ynys Llanddwyn, off the coast of Anglesey, as taken by Bleddyn Jones-Pearson.

More on this story