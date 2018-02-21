Your Pictures: 14-20 February
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales
-
Luc Davies
Luc Davies captured this fantastic moment as a single sheep stands out among a flock at feeding time on Tryfan in Snowdonia. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Stephen Liddiard
A throwback to the super moon, as viewed by Stephen Liddiard at Whiteford Burrows woods on Gower.
-
Jade Hanley
North, Jade Hanley's magnificent Weimaraner, poses at Pontsticill Reservoir near Merthyr Tydfil.
-
Martyn Jenkins
Martyn Jenkins spotted these hikers on the top of Worm’s Head, off Rhossili Bay on Gower, at low tide.
-
Mathew Browne
This magical shot of Caernarfon Castle in Gwynedd was taken by photographer Mathew Browne.
-
Gemma Trawford
Connie the puppy stands proudly in front of Cadair Idris, Snowdonia, for her picture to be taken by owner Gemma Trawford.
-
Alan Jones
Window on the world: This image above Llanfairfechan in Conwy county, looking towards Anglesey, is courtesy of Alan Jones.
-
Mal Cooper
Sparkles in the daisies: Mal Cooper from Anglesey took this picture of his pet hamster.
-
Anna Hamblett
Hay there: This wild pony was seen enjoying the sun on Conwy Mountain by Anna Hamblett.
-
Sian Smith
Sian Smith photographed 18-week-old Barnaby making the most of the sunshine at Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire.
-
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson
Sunlight filters through the trees at Ynys Llanddwyn, off the coast of Anglesey, as taken by Bleddyn Jones-Pearson.
