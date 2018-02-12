Image copyright Met Office Image caption Delays to road, rail and ferries are likely

A warning for heavy rain and strong wind has been issued by the Met Office for most of Wales.

The yellow "be aware" warning runs from 00:05 GMT until 10:00 on Tuesday and covers 19 of Wales' 22 counties.

The Met Office said delays to road, rail and ferry transport are likely.

It added spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and warned high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges to take care.

The areas covered by the warning are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.