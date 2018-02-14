Your Pictures: 7-13 February 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Allan Trow
The Elan Valley above Craig Coch reservoir at night, by Allan Trow.
Katrina Harries
The gorgeous Fenton and Monty on Dinas mountain in Pembrokeshire, taken by owner Kristina Harries.
Martyn Jenkins
Martyn Jenkins took this tranquil image of Three Cliffs Bay on Gower.
Matthew Jones
Matthew Jones took this cracking picture of red kites feeding in Rhayader, Powys.
Dave Brown
Dave Brown took this stunning image of a goat standing on the Great Orme, with the sun setting over Llandudno Pier in Conwy county.
Helen Menhinick
Cold comfort - a beautiful sight on the way to Llyn y Tarw, near Clatter in Powys, caught by Helen Menhinick.
Jack Edwards
Jackie Edwards took this stunning shot of Sugar Loaf overlooking Abergavenny, Monmouthshire - the southernmost of the summit peaks of the Black Mountains.
Simon Lewis
Simon Lewis snapped this shot while enjoying a weekend exploring Pen y Fan and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons, Powys.
Sharon Smith
Snowdrops in bloom at Merthyr Mawr, in Bridgend county, as seen by Sharon Smith.
Hywel Meredydd
Dingle Nature Reserve, in Llangefni, on Anglesey, under a carpet of snow, taken by Hywel Meredydd.
Samantha Williams
Samantha Williams captured this snap of a winter sunrise over Mumbles in Swansea.
J Bennett
This moody, misty view of Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire was captured by J Bennett.