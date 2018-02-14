Your Pictures: 7-13 February 2018

  • 14 February 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Craig Coch, Elan Valley Allan Trow

    The Elan Valley above Craig Coch reservoir at night, by Allan Trow. If you would like your picture to be included, please email us with your details and information about how you came to take the image to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk

  • Dogs Katrina Harries

    The gorgeous Fenton and Monty on Dinas mountain in Pembrokeshire, taken by owner Kristina Harries.

  • Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Martyn Jenkins

    Martyn Jenkins took this tranquil image of Three Cliffs Bay on Gower.

  • Red kite Matthew Jones

    Matthew Jones took this cracking picture of red kites feeding in Rhayader, Powys.

  • A goat standing on the Great Orme in front of Llandudno Pier Dave Brown

    Dave Brown took this stunning image of a goat standing on the Great Orme, with the sun setting over Llandudno Pier in Conwy county.

  • Two horses in the snow Helen Menhinick

    Cold comfort - a beautiful sight on the way to Llyn y Tarw, near Clatter in Powys, caught by Helen Menhinick.

  • Sugar Loaf, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire Jack Edwards

    Jackie Edwards took this stunning shot of Sugar Loaf overlooking Abergavenny, Monmouthshire - the southernmost of the summit peaks of the Black Mountains.

  • a lake at Pen y Fan Simon Lewis

    Simon Lewis snapped this shot while enjoying a weekend exploring Pen y Fan and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons, Powys.

  • Snowdrops at Merthyr Mawr Sharon Smith

    Snowdrops in bloom at Merthyr Mawr, in Bridgend county, as seen by Sharon Smith.

  • Snow at Dingle Nature Reserve Hywel Meredydd

    Dingle Nature Reserve, in Llangefni, on Anglesey, under a carpet of snow, taken by Hywel Meredydd.

  • a winter sunrise over Mumbles in Swansea Samantha Williams

    Samantha Williams captured this snap of a winter sunrise over Mumbles in Swansea.

  • Tintern Abbey J Bennett

    This moody, misty view of Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire was captured by J Bennett.

More on this story