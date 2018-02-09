Image copyright Youtube

A man who stabbed a pharmacist over a conspiracy theory about the medical profession has been detained.

Peter Bellett, 70, of Garnant, near Ammanford, attacked Michael Irons at the Carmarthenshire village pharmacy in December 2016.

He had admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Swansea Crown Court.

Bellet was made the subject of a 10-year hospital order on Friday.

The court heard Bellett believed the medical profession had been overprescribing medication and thought Mr Irons "had profited from it".

He told police he wanted to "uncover the truth" and stabbed Mr Irons in the arm with a boning knife he had taken from his kitchen.

The court heard Bellett was suffering from a delusional disorder known as psychosis.

Image caption The incident happened at Garnant Pharmacy on 5 December 2016.

During the attack, Mr Irons was able to escape and Bellett phoned the emergency services.

When police arrived, he told officers: "I could really do with a cup of tea. I know that's an unusual thing to say after stabbing someone."

Mr Irons required surgery at Morriston Hospital for a 2-3cm wound and 5mm exit wound.

Paul Hobson, for the prosecution, said the attack had left Mr Irons with physical and mental scars and led him to put his pharmacy up for sale.

Dyfed Thomas, for the defence, said Bellett was "seriously unwell and full of remorse".

He added Bellett believed in "worldwide conspiracies".

Bellett was also sentenced for 12 counts of historical indecent assaults dating back 30 years - charges he had admitted at Merseyside Magistrates Court last month.

The court heard Bellett had committed the offences against a girl under 14 between 1973 and 1981 , when he did not have a delusional disorder.

Sentencing him, Judge Thomas QC said the stabbing of Mr Irons was an attack "on a man providing a valuable service to the community".

He called the sexual offences "disgraceful episodes" which have had a "lasting impact" on his victim.