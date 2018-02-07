Schools close following overnight snow in parts of Wales
- 7 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Dozens of schools have been closed following heavy snow overnight in parts of Wales.
At least 20 schools in Gwynedd are shut, with snow also closing Ysgol y Preseli at Crymych in Pembrokeshire and Ysgol Bro Teifi at Llandysul in Ceredigion.
A Met Office 'be aware' yellow weather warning is in place for much of Wales for snow and ice until 10:00 GMT.
Motorists have been asked to take care on untreated roads.