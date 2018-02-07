Image copyright BBC/Met Office

Dozens of schools have been closed following heavy snow overnight in parts of Wales.

At least 20 schools in Gwynedd are shut, with snow also closing Ysgol y Preseli at Crymych in Pembrokeshire and Ysgol Bro Teifi at Llandysul in Ceredigion.

A Met Office 'be aware' yellow weather warning is in place for much of Wales for snow and ice until 10:00 GMT.

Motorists have been asked to take care on untreated roads.