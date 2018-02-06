Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sam Morgan said the reaction to the badge has been 'amazing'

Brownies, Guides and Rainbows will get the chance to earn a special badge to celebrate the centenary of women winning the right to vote.

The new badge has been designed by Sam Morgan, leader of 1st Rhiwderin Brownies, in Newport.

The 43-year-old created the badge after her daughter, Carenza, wanted to learn about the legacy of the suffragettes.

She was helped by Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of the leader of the British suffragette movement.

Girls can earn the badge through holding their own election in their unit and learning about a women's suffrage campaigner from their local area.

"Emmeline Pankhurst and the many un-named supporters who worked tirelessly alongside her deserve to be remembered by girls who are the future of this country," said Mrs Morgan.

"If, by completing this challenge, the girls are inspired to learn more - or for the younger ones there is a spark of knowledge to build on then - I feel it will all be worth it."

The Girlguiding Cymru badge is being launched on Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of the 1918 Representation of the People Act becoming law.

The Act, which gave women over 30 the right to vote if they met certain criteria, and extended suffrage to servicemen aged over 19 and all men over 21, was granted royal assent on 6 February 1918.

Carenza, 10, who is a Guide, said: "I'm really proud of my mum for doing it."