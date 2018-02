International rugby referee Nigel Owens has been preparing for the 2018 Six Nations by starring in a mockumentary about his career.

The programme, called 'Nige', follows him and his new 'team' as he prepares to referee in this year's tournament.

Nige has been split into five "chapters" but the whole 20-minute production is available on BBC iPlayer.

Owens will start the 2018 tournament by officiating France v Ireland in Paris on Saturday.