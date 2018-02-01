These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 56 schools, 10 more than last year and 17 - including seven secondary schools - remain in the red category from last year.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the school categorisation system.

Primary

Abertillery Learning Community

Secondary

Abertillery Learning Community

Brynmawr Foundation School

Primary

Tynyrheol Primary School

Ogmore Vale Primary School

Primary

Llanfabon Infants School

Bryn Awel Primary School

St James Primary School

Secondary

Bedwas High School

Islwyn High School

Primary

Pentyrch Primary

St Alban's RC Primary School

Secondary

Cardiff West Community High School

Primary

Gwenllian

Secondary

Penglais School

Primary

Ysgol Swn y Don

Secondary

Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan

Secondary

Denbigh High School

Blessed Edward Jones High School

Secondary

Ysgol Treffynnon

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn

Ysgol Henblas

None

Primary

Llantilio Pertholey C/W Primary

Magor VA Primary School

Primary

Eastern

Llansawel

Primary

Maesglas Primary & Nursery

Secondary

Llanwern High School

Newport High School

St Julian's School

Primary

Croesgoch

St Marys RC (Pembs)

Secondary

Ysgol Greenhill School

Pembroke School

Milford Haven School

Tasker-Milward VC School

Primary

Cefnllys

Y Bannau

Secondary

Llandrindod High School

Primary

Cwmbach Church In Wales

Secondary

Mountain Ash Comprehensive School

Porth County Community

None

Primary

Ysgol Bryn Onnen

Henllys Church In Wales

Secondary

Abersychan Comprehensive

Cwmbran High School

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Secondary

Bryn Hafren Comprehensive School

Primary

Acton Primary

Brymbo Aided (St Mary's)

Secondary

Ysgol Morgan Llwyd

Ysgol Bryn Alyn

Rhosnesni High School