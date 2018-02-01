National School Categorisation System: Red
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 56 schools, 10 more than last year and 17 - including seven secondary schools - remain in the red category from last year.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the school categorisation system.
Primary
Abertillery Learning Community
Secondary
Abertillery Learning Community
Brynmawr Foundation School
Primary
Tynyrheol Primary School
Ogmore Vale Primary School
Primary
Llanfabon Infants School
Bryn Awel Primary School
St James Primary School
Secondary
Bedwas High School
Islwyn High School
Primary
Pentyrch Primary
St Alban's RC Primary School
Secondary
Cardiff West Community High School
Primary
Gwenllian
Secondary
Penglais School
Primary
Ysgol Swn y Don
Secondary
Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan
Secondary
Denbigh High School
Blessed Edward Jones High School
Secondary
Ysgol Treffynnon
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn
Ysgol Henblas
None
Primary
Llantilio Pertholey C/W Primary
Magor VA Primary School
Primary
Eastern
Llansawel
Primary
Maesglas Primary & Nursery
Secondary
Llanwern High School
Newport High School
St Julian's School
Primary
Croesgoch
St Marys RC (Pembs)
Secondary
Ysgol Greenhill School
Pembroke School
Milford Haven School
Tasker-Milward VC School
Primary
Cefnllys
Y Bannau
Secondary
Llandrindod High School
Primary
Cwmbach Church In Wales
Secondary
Mountain Ash Comprehensive School
Porth County Community
None
Primary
Ysgol Bryn Onnen
Henllys Church In Wales
Secondary
Abersychan Comprehensive
Cwmbran High School
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Secondary
Bryn Hafren Comprehensive School
Primary
Acton Primary
Brymbo Aided (St Mary's)
Secondary
Ysgol Morgan Llwyd
Ysgol Bryn Alyn
Rhosnesni High School