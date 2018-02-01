These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 216 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 160 primaries.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.

Primary:

Rhos y Fedwen

St Illtyd's Primary School

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Secondary:

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Primary:

Brynmenyn Primary

Llangynwyd Primary School

Nantyffyllon Primary School

Plasnewydd Primary School

Ysgol y Ferch O'r Sger

YGG Cwm Garw

Tremains Primary School

Archdeacon John Lewis C/W

Secondary

Cynffig Comprehensive

Maesteg Comprehensive School

Primary

Cwmcarn Primary School

Pantside Primary

Upper Rhymney Primary School

Park Primary

Idris Davies School 3-18

Secondary

Idris Davies School 3-18

Cwmcarn High School

Heolddu Comprehensive School

Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School

Lewis School Pengam

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni

Primary

Allensbank Primary School

Baden Powell Primary School

Trelai Primary School

Roath Park Primary School

Glan yr Afon Primary School

Trowbridge Primary

Llandaff City Primary School

St Fagans Church In Wales

Secondary

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf

Special

The Court School

Primary

Maesybont

Pontyates

Meidrim

Ty-croes

Llanedi

Ffairfach

Talley

Rhys Prichard

Llanpumsaint

Ffwrnes

Llansteffan

Abernant

Rhydaman

Hafodwenog

Cynwyl Elfed

Bigyn

Y Ddwylan

Y Fro

Cae'r Felin

Y Bedol

Bryn Teg

Maes y Morfa

Tremoilet

Ferryside

St Mary's RC Carmarthen

Pentip C/W

Special:

Rhydygors

Primary

Llanon

Penllwyn

Llwynyreos

Beulah

Trewen

Penrhyncoch

Cenarth

Myfenydd

Secondary

Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig

Primary

Ysgol Babanod Mochdre

Ysgol Cystennin

Ysgol Llangelynnin

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan

Ysgol Llanddoged

Secondary

Ysgol John Bright

Primary

Ysgol Penmorfa CP

Ysgol Dewi Sant

Ysgol Rhewl

Ysgol Clawdd Offa

St Asaph Infants School

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd

Special

Ysgol Tir Morfa

Primary

Bryn Garth CP

Lixwm CP School

Queensferry Community Primary School

Secondary

Hawarden High School

St David's High School

Maes Garmon

St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Primary

Ysgol Abersoch

Ysgol Cwm y Glo

Ysgol Glanadda

Ysgol Gynradd Tanygrisiau

Ysgol Foel Gron

Ysgol Santes Helen

Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes

Ysgol Bro Idris

Secondary

Ysgol Ardudwy

Ysgol Bro Idris

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern

Ysgol Gymuned Bodffordd

Ysgol Gymuned Bodorgan

Ysgol Gynradd Garreglefn

Ysgol Gymuned Moelfre

Ysgol Gymuned Pentraeth

Ysgol Penysarn

Ysgol Cybi

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi

Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern

Primary

Bedlinog Community Primary School

Ysgol-y-Graig

St Illtyds RC

Secondary schools

Afon Taf High School

Cyfarthfa High School

Primary

Castle Park Primary School

Raglan Primary

Our Lady & St Michael's RC

Secondary

Chepstow Comprehensive School

Special

Mounton House

Primary

Creunant

Llangiwg

Tonnau

Rhydyfro

Trebannws

Cilffriw

Tyle'r Ynn

Central Primary School

Bryncoch CiW

Alderman Davies CiW

Primary

Somerton Primary

Milton Primary School

Secondary

The John Frost School

Special

Maes Ebbw Special

Ysgol Bryn Derw

Primary

Goodwick

Fenton

Johnston

Brynconin

Milford Haven Juniors

Bro Ingli

Saundersfoot

Mount Airey Infants

Coastlands

Clydau

Glannau Gwaun

Prendergast

Haverfordwest

Ger y Llan

St Marks

Secondary

Sir Thomas Picton School

Primary

Leighton

Dyffryn Trannon

Brynhafren

Churchstoke

Ysgol Gynradd Llanfyllin

Pennant

Treowen

Llanbister

Crossgates

Mount St Junior

Builth Wells CP School

Cradoc

Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng

Montgomery

Llandysilio

Castle Caereinion

Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School

Llansantffraid

Priory

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School

Llanfyllin High School

Newtown High School

Builth Wells High School

Ysgol Maesydderwen

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Special

Ysgol Cedewain

Primary

Caradog Primary School

Rhigos Primary School

Penywaun Community School

Penrhys Community Primary

St Michaels Primary

Secondary

Aberdare Community School

Special

Park Lane Special School

Primary

Morriston Primary

Felindre

Burlais

St David's RC

Secondary

Birchgrove

Special

Ysgol Crug Glas

Primary

Llantarnam Community Primary School

Greenmeadow Primary

Ponthir Church in Wales School

Secondary

Croesyceiliog School

West Monmouth School

Primary

High Street Primary School

Pendoylan C/W Primary School

Primary

Ysgol Tan-y-Fron

Ysgol Penrhyn New Broughton Cp

Ysgol yr Hafod

Eyton Primary School

Minera

St Anne's Catholic Primary

Secondary

Grango

Ysgol Rhiwabon

Ysgol Clywedog