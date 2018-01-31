Ice could bring travel disruption, Met Office warns
- 31 January 2018
Rain, sleet and snow is set to turn to ice overnight which could bring travel disruption, forecasters have warned.
Some untreated roads and railways could be affected and slips are possible on icy surfaces.
Rain could wash away overnight gritting.
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in place until 10:00 GMT on Thursday and covers many parts of Wales.