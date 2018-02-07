Your pictures: 31 January - 6 February 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Guto Jones
Guto Jones took this stunning image at his farm at Capel Iwan, Carmarthenshire.
Steve Liddiard
Steve Liddiard took this of one of Wales' most perfect and iconic landmarks - the Worm's Head on Gower.
Chris Phillips
Little and large - this odd pair were spotted by Chris Phillips on a frosty day in Ynyswen near Craig Y Nos
Mat Hughes
Cocker spaniel Smudge welcomes the sunset at Criccieth in Gwynedd - she's caught on camera by owner Mat Hughes
Donald McNaught
The calm tranquillity of Pontneddfechan waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons National Park was captured on a walk by Donald McNaught
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams took this picture of the old Mumbles lifeboat station in Swansea which he said had "stood the test of time for many a year"
Mandy Llewellyn
Mandy Llewellyn shot this relaxing image of Manorbier beach in Pembrokeshire
Mel Garside
Bella the dog loving the clear waters of Snowdonia, taken by Mel Garside of Caernarfon
Les Morgan
Les Morgan captured this picture of sheep grazing on the Blorenge in Monmouthshire with a view of the Brecon Beacons in the distance
Mandy Llewellyn
The sun setting over Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn
Simon Lewis
Simon Lewis captured Snowdon in its snowy glory while leading a tour group to the summit
Jennie Wright
This picture of Coity Castle in Bridgend was taken by Jennie Wright's sons Owain and Ioan