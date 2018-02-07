Your pictures: 31 January - 6 February 2018

  • 7 February 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Moon rising Guto Jones

    Guto Jones took this stunning image at his farm at Capel Iwan, Carmarthenshire. If you would like your picture to be included, please email us with your details and how you came to take the image to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk

  • Worm's Head at dusk Steve Liddiard

    Steve Liddiard took this of one of Wales' most perfect and iconic landmarks - the Worm's Head on Gower.

  • Little and large bird Chris Phillips

    Little and large - this odd pair were spotted by Chris Phillips on a frosty day in Ynyswen near Craig Y Nos

  • Cocker spaniel Smudge at Criccieth, Gwynedd, by owner Mat Hughes Mat Hughes

    Cocker spaniel Smudge welcomes the sunset at Criccieth in Gwynedd - she's caught on camera by owner Mat Hughes

  • The calm tranquillity of Pontneddfechan waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons National Park was captured on a walk by Donald McNaught Donald McNaught

    The calm tranquillity of Pontneddfechan waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons National Park was captured on a walk by Donald McNaught

  • Old Mumbles lifeboat station Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams took this picture of the old Mumbles lifeboat station in Swansea which he said had "stood the test of time for many a year"

  • Mandy Llewellyn shot this relaxing image of Manorbier beach in Pembrokeshire Mandy Llewellyn

    Mandy Llewellyn shot this relaxing image of Manorbier beach in Pembrokeshire

  • Bella the dog Mel Garside

    Bella the dog loving the clear waters of Snowdonia, taken by Mel Garside of Caernarfon

  • View from the Blorenge Les Morgan

    Les Morgan captured this picture of sheep grazing on the Blorenge in Monmouthshire with a view of the Brecon Beacons in the distance

  • The sun setting over Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn Mandy Llewellyn

    The sun setting over Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn

  • Snowy Snowdon Simon Lewis

    Simon Lewis captured Snowdon in its snowy glory while leading a tour group to the summit

  • Coity Castle Jennie Wright

    This picture of Coity Castle in Bridgend was taken by Jennie Wright's sons Owain and Ioan

More on this story