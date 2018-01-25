Image copyright UK government Image caption An artist's impression of a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF)

A nuclear waste storage site will not be built in any community that does not want it, the Welsh Government has said.

Public consultations have been launched in Wales, England and Northern Ireland over a geological disposal facility (GDF).

The programme is UK government-funded and the Welsh Government decided in May 2015 to support the creation of a GDF.

But a spokesman said that did not mean one would be built in Wales or the government would look to have one here.

Officials said there would only be one in Wales if a community was willing to have it built.

The purpose of this consultation is to seek views on the detailed arrangements for working with any communities that might want to discuss hosting a GDF with the delivery body Radioactive Waste Management Ltd.

A similar consultation will be held by the UK government in respect of England and Northern Ireland.

The UK's department for business, energy and industrial strategy describes a GDF as a "highly engineered facility that will support skilled jobs and sustained investment for local communities into the next century and beyond".

It is hoped this facility would provide "a permanent solution to the legacy of higher-activity waste that has been accumulating in the UK since the 1940s".

No sites have been selected or are under consideration.

Earlier this month, Anglesey AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said the Welsh Government should refuse any plans to create a site to bury nuclear waste.