Your pictures: 24-30 January 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Georgina Harper
Georgina Harper took this beautiful image from Hailey Park in Llandaff North, Cardiff. If you would like your picture to be included, please email us with your details and how you came to take the image to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk
-
Huw Griffith
Golden skies: This glorious picture of Snowdonia was taken by Huw Griffith.
-
Lee Evans
Lee Evans took this beautiful picture of the romantic Llanddwyn Island lighthouse on Anglesey.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
How inviting does Tenby's South Beach look in Mandy Llewellyn's shot?
-
Morven Ozanne
Morven Ozanne took this blissful picture at Morfa Bychan near Porthmadog.
-
Ceurwyn Humphreys
A moment of tranquillity: This image of Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan was captured by Ceurwyn Humphreys.
-
Mervyn Jones
Mervyn Jones snapped this image of South Stack Lighthouse off the coast of Anglesey.
-
Tim Scanlan
Setting sun: Tim Scanlan took this atmospheric picture of the standing stone Maen Llia, at Brecon Beacons National Park.
-
Amy Williams
Winter’s catch: A fisherman waits for a fish to bite on Penarth Pier, as captured by Amy Williams.
-
Dafydd Murray
Daf Murray took this picture overlooking Llandudno and the Great Orme while hiking on Sychnant Pass in Conwy county.
-
Helen Hedges
Double vision: These two rainbows were caught on camera by Helen Hedges in Carmel, Carmarthenshire.
-
Richard Bridgeman
This picture of the new bandstand on Aberystwyth seafront was taken by Richard Bridgeman.