Image copyright Claire Jackman Image caption Llantwit Major in Vale of Glamorgan faced some of the worst localised flooding in south Wales on Sunday

Firefighters have been called to help a number of people stranded in vehicles in flood water.

Crews were called to incidents throughout south, west and mid Wales on Sunday evening.

They helped people in Talsarn in Ceredigion, Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, Llancarfan in the Vale of Glamorgan and Reynoldston, Swansea.

Some roads have been closed while five flood warnings are in place for rivers in Powys.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police have been dealing with a landslip in Ceredigion caused by flooding

Natural Resources Wales has also issued a number of flood alerts around Wales.

South and Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

The driver of a transit van was stuck in waist-high flowing water at Talsarn, near Lampeter, at about 21:30 GMT

A woman could not got out of her vehicle because of flood water in Llandovery at about 19:.15. Crews helped the council find a blocked culvert.

A car was pinned against a bridge in flood water in Llancarfan at about 19:10 but the man who had been driving managed to get out. The road was later closed by police.

An elderly couple were stranded in water at Reynoldston, Gower, at about 18:10.

There were no incidents reported in north Wales.

Image copyright @furryflossydog Image caption Pen-bont-rhyd-y-beddau in Ceredigion on Sunday afternoon

A number of roads have been closed Ceredigion, Powys and Rhondda Cynon Taff because of surface water.

Flooding on parts of the A490 at Welshpool prompted Dyfed-Powys Police to contact the council in the early hours of this morning. Officers said there was "serious flooding" on parts of the road at 02:30.

There are also replacement bus services running on two Arriva Trains Wales services due to Sunday's rain and flooding problems - trains between Bridgend and Rhoose Cardiff Airport are not running and passengers travelling between Porth and Treherbert will also be taken by bus after a landslip.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they also had to deal with a landslide on the road between Pisgah and Capel seion in Ceredigion.

Heavy rain and snow fell across parts of Wales on Sunday, with drivers warned to be aware of unsafe road conditions.