A yellow "be aware" warning for snow has been issued for parts of Wales.

The Met Office said up to 6cm (2.3in) could fall on ground above 200m (656ft) with up to 3cm (1.1in) on lower ground.

Wrexham, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Flintshire are all affected and the warning runs from 06:00-18:00 GMT on Sunday.

The chief forecaster said "amounts of fresh snow will vary considerably across the warning area" but there was uncertainty over how much would fall.