Image copyright Caws Cenarth Image caption There are 84 protected food names in the UK so could Traditional Welsh Caerphilly be next?

Welsh makers of Caerphilly cheese are waiting to hear if their bid to protect their produce has been successful.

They want 'Traditional Welsh Caerphilly' given the same status under EU law as Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese.

The status known as protected geographical indication (PGI) means makers would have to produce it in the area and to an agreed method.

Anglesey Sea Salt, the Pembrokeshire Early Potato and Welsh Lamb have already been granted similar status.

Carwyn Adams, boss of Caws Cenarth in Camarthenshire, said a decision was "imminent" as he and other Welsh cheese producers began the PGI process about two years.

The UK government said the application was currently being scrutinised at a national level.

Other cheese makers could continue to use the name Caerphilly in their cheese but strict rules would need to be observed to call it Traditional Welsh Caerphilly.

Mr Adams said Welsh producers wanted to ensure the authenticity of their cheese.

It is produced using milk from Welsh farms - and is famed for its slightly lemony taste.

It is made to be eaten young from 10 days old or can be matured for up to six months.

The EU protected food name scheme covers regional and traditional foods whose authenticity and origin can be guaranteed.

It recognises foods which are produced, processed and prepared in a specific region using recognised expertise.

The application states that Traditional Welsh Caerphilly cheese has two key factors that contribute to its flavour.

These are that it is "made from cows milk produced on Welsh farms which have been fed a predominantly forage based diet".

It also requires specific skills "developed and associated with Wales since the early 19th Century and have remained largely unchanged for generations".

There are currently 84 protected food names in the UK.